Dean Faust, 90, of Belmond, formerly of Britt, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Dean Faust will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street South West in Britt with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 -7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South, in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to services at the church in Britt on Wednesday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839