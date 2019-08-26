Waldorf Volleyball Races to Best Start Since 2008

After winning both games in Chicago this past weekend, the Waldorf University Volleyball team is off to its best start since 2008. In 2008 the Warriors started 3-0 before dropping four straight matches but finished strong going 18-5 in the final 23 games.

This past weekend after a stellar start to the season on Wednesday night, the Waldorf volleyball team remained perfect this fall thanks to a dramatic comeback win, completing a sweep of two matches at the Roosevelt University Tournament on Saturday.

Waldorf posted a 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18 victory over the host school to start the day, then faced its first major challenge of the season against Lincoln College, which stormed out to a two set-to-none lead in the Warriors’ second match of the day.

Not to be denied victory, Waldorf rallied led by the dynamic offensive efforts of senior Kyra Platzek who finished with 26 kills in a 15-25, 26-28, 25-20, 25-11, 15-6 comeback win.

“The second match was a great test for us in the early season,” Waldorf head coach Bri Ebenhoe said. “We battled for every point and relied on our mental strength to keep us in long rallies. Our defense was incredibly scrappy and our serving became very effective late in the match.

Unbeaten Waldorf now gets six days off to enjoy its strong start and prepared for its next test as the Warriors head to Concordia-Nebraska for a tournament on Friday and Saturday where they play Bethany and Concordia on Friday, then Benedictine and Briar Cliff on Saturday.

Mike Stetson, Waldorf University, Contributed to this story.

Do you have a story idea? Contact KIOW Sports Director, Zarren Egesdal. zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073