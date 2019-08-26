Record-Setting Win For Waldorf Soccer

The Waldorf men’s soccer team scored its first win of the fall with its second solid performance, topping host Dakota Wesleyan, 2-0, on Saturday.

The win also came with a record-setting performance in goal by Raul Guillamon-Bejar who, in making four saves in the victory, earned his seventh career shutout wearing Warrior purple and grey, making him the all-time leader in shutouts in the program’s history.

Those four saves proved plenty for Waldorf, which scored once in each half and outshot the host Tigers, 12-9, on the day.

Athos Monteiro scored the game-winner with 7 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first half, finishing off an assist from teammate Edwin Lopez.

The Warriors (1-0-1 overall) then stretched the lead to a comfortable 2-0 margin 12:45 into the second half when Osman Toro scored off a Howard Sturgeon pass.

Now with win No. 1 of the season under their belt, the Warriors continue a busy first week on the road at Ottawa in Kansas on Monday night.