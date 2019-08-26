BrickStreet to Host Free Workshop

BrickStreet Theatre is hosting a Free Musical Theatre Audition Workshop on Saturday, September 14 from 1 to 2pm. This special workshop will offer tips on auditioning, song selection, how to navigate a “cold read”, plus give insight as to what directors are looking for.

BrickStreet Theatre’s Free Musical Theatre Audition Workshop will be presented by experienced directors Elizabeth May, Scott Bertelson, and Daniel May. No pre-registration is required. BrickStreet Theatre is located at 122 North Clark Street in Forest City.

In other BrickStreet Theatre news, auditions for “Elf – The Musical” will be held Sunday, September 29 and Tuesday, October 1 from 6 to 9pm both nights. Auditionees are asked to prepare a 30 second Broadway style song selection. An accompanist will be provided, and a cappella versions are welcome.