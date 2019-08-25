SUNDAY TALK: King Reflects on the Lake Mills Town Hall Meeting

U. S. Representative Steve King held a town hall meeting in Lake Mills where he discussed a number of issues relating to foreign trade, pharmaceutical pricing, and immigration. The meeting took place at the Lake Mills Theater on Thursday. During this time, he fielded questions from the audience and stated his position on the issues.

King then took a moment to visit the KIOW Studios where he sat down with KIOW News Director A. J. Taylor to reflect on the meeting and to clarify his responses in our Sunday Talk.