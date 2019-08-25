SUNDAY TALK: Ernst Town Hall Meeting in Forest City

August 25, 2019 AJ Taylor
Senator Ernst addresses citizens in the Waldorf University Community Room.

U. S. Senator Joni Ernst visited Forest City on Friday as part of her 99 county tour this year. The meeting took place at the Waldorf University Community Room. During the meeting, she discussed issues facing the U. S. and took questions on trade, health care, prescription pricing, and divorce.

Here is the town hall meeting it in its entirety in our Sunday Talk.

Ernst listens intently to the effects of inflating the price of prescription drugs.

The first question dealt with prescription prices.

The next questions centered around E-15 waivers, Medicare coverage, and the RV industry.

Ernst addresses the recycling issue.

The following questions are concerning recycling, student loan prices, and a return to the Affordable Care Act.

The Senator relays an experience she has heard of regarding opioid addiction.

The final questions have to do with the Walk for Our Lives, legislation that promotes medication to assist in substance abuse disorder, privatization of government functions, and current divorce laws.

Senator Ernst took copious notes of all the questions raised and intends to bring these issues back to Washington for further study and possible action.

 

 

 

 

 