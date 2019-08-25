SUNDAY TALK: Ernst Town Hall Meeting in Forest City

U. S. Senator Joni Ernst visited Forest City on Friday as part of her 99 county tour this year. The meeting took place at the Waldorf University Community Room. During the meeting, she discussed issues facing the U. S. and took questions on trade, health care, prescription pricing, and divorce.

Here is the town hall meeting it in its entirety in our Sunday Talk.

The first question dealt with prescription prices.

The next questions centered around E-15 waivers, Medicare coverage, and the RV industry.

The following questions are concerning recycling, student loan prices, and a return to the Affordable Care Act.

The final questions have to do with the Walk for Our Lives, legislation that promotes medication to assist in substance abuse disorder, privatization of government functions, and current divorce laws.