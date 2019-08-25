Forest City Hosts Republican Fundraiser

Republican Congressman Steve King and his three GOP primary opponents spoke at a fundraising dinner at the Atrium of Waldorf University in Forest City on Thursday night.

Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor believes that Republicans can’t trust King to win the fourth district race in 2020. Taylor told the crowd he won in his home county convincingly in 2018, while King lost Woodbury County by 4,000 votes along with other key counties.

King defended his call for banning all abortions, without exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

State Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull promised those in attendance that he’d tackle “out of control” federal spending if he’s elected.

Bret Richards, the former mayor of Irwin, touted his experience in the Army and as a businessman. He criticized Congress for its budgeting practices.

The fourth district candidates spoke at a Story County fundraiser on Tuesday night and Feenstra won a straw poll taken at that event in Nevada.