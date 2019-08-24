Peterson Enters Hall of Fame

Carol Peterson was inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame for Winnebago County last Sunday at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Carol began working for the Winnebago County Extension Office in 1980 as the Home Economist. She eventually became the director. In 2012, she retired from the position after 32 years of service.

Peterson has supported 4-H both in her professional and personal time. She judged at local county fairs beginning in the 1970s and continued until 2018.

Her legacy remains strong for building the Winnebago County Extension Office into what it is today.