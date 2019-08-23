Mavis Ann Geraldine Rasmussen, 93, of Forest City Iowa, passed away Wednesday August 21, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa Iowa.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City Iowa, with Rev. Rod Hopp officiating.

Inurnment will be in Oakland Cemetery, also in Forest City, following the church services.

