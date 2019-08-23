Lois A. Patterson, 86, of Belmond passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Lois Patterson will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue Northeast in Belmond. Burial will take place at Belmond Cemetery

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248