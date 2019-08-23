Lois A. Patterson, 86, of Belmond passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Funeral services for Lois Patterson will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue Northeast in Belmond. Burial will take place at Belmond Cemetery
Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.
