Ernst to Hold Town Hall Meeting in Forest City

Today, U. S. Senator Joni Ernst will be making stops in Humboldt, Palo Alto, and Winnebago Counties as part of her 99 County Tour for 2019. In Humboldt County, Senator Ernst will participate in a roundtable with row crop farmers. In Palo Alto County, Senator Ernst will visit and tour Hughes Pharmacy in Emmetsburg.

In Winnebago County, Senator Ernst will host a town hall meeting, where she looks forward to hearing from constituents in the area about the issues most important to them. The town hall meeting is open to the public. It will take place at the Waldorf University Meeting Room located at 106 South 6th Street in Forest City beginning at 3 pm.