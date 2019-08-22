Waldorf Volleyball Sweeps to Opening Season Win

Manitowoc, WI – The Waldorf University Volleyball team started the season with a nearly 400 mile trip to Manitowoc, Wisconsin on the banks of Lake Michigan. The Warriors took on the Lakers of Silver Lake College of the Holy Family. This was only the second time the Warriors and Lakers have done battle and in copycat fashion, both were three-set sweeps for Waldorf. Last October Silver Lake made the trip to Forest City, in which Waldorf won 25-13, 25-12, 25-8.

Last night was a little of the same, Waldorf won 25-13, 25-9, 25-15. The Warriors were led by Sr. Kyra Platzek with 8 Kills, Abygail Wood and Zoe Volcko, both of which are freshman, added 7 Kills apiece. Senior Defensive Specialist, Kelsey Sederquest started her season off right with 23 Digs and 6 Aces.

“All 16 Warriors that traveled saw the court and contributed tonight,” Waldorf head coach Bri Ebenhoe said following the win. She followed that up by saying, “I am really proud of the way we were able to function as a unit.”

The Warriors are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Roosevelt University to take on Lincoln College, followed by a bout with the host Lakers. The Warriors will have to wait until September 16th to play in front of the home crowd when they entertain Faith Baptist Bible College.

Mike Stetson, SID, Waldorf University contributed to this story.

