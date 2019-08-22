Gassman Announced as Waldorf Director of Athletics

Forest City, Iowa – Earlier this summer after 47 years at Waldorf College/University, Denny Jerome announced his retirement as athletic director. Yesterday Waldorf announced who would fill the void left by Jerome, and the name should sound familiar to Warrior fans. According to Waldorf University, Chad Gassman has been selected as the next Director of Athletics.

Gassman returns to Forest City and Waldorf for the first time since 2011. Gassman was on campus from 2006 through 2011. He has served as the head baseball coach, assistant athletic director, and interim athletic director. He led the Warriors baseball team to a 79-120-1 record and is currently finishing up his 11th season as the manager of the Hyannis Harbor Hawks, who play in the Cape Cod Baseball League.

Waldorf President Dr. Robert Alsop, “We are excited to have Chad Gassman back as part of the Waldorf Warrior family”. He continued by saying, “During his earlier time at Waldorf, he established a reputation as a competitor, leader, and person of integrity”

Gassman has served the last four years as the Head Baseball Coach and Athletic Director at Judson University in Illinois. According to Judson University, Gassman resigned that position last Friday. “I am so thankful for the opportunity that Judson University gave me four years ago. It has been a pleasure to serve this athletic department and these athletes,” said Gassman following the announcement he was leaving the school. He followed it up by saying, “I’ll never forget my time here.”

When asked about coming back to Waldorf Gassman said, “It’s great to be coming back home to a great university and town,” He continued by saying, “I’m just ecstatic for the opportunity; I’m ecstatic and also humbled for the opportunity that Dr. Alsop and the University have given me. I’m looking forward to working with the student-athletes and the coaches and helping the athletic department thrive. “Waldorf is just a great university with good people and it’s a great place to raise our family,” Gassman returns to Forest City with his wife, Shannon, and their three kids, Taylor, Easton, and Nate. He is a graduate of Morehead State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and a Master’s in Teaching from Olivet Nazarene University.

Gassman’s first day at Waldorf is Monday, and he said of his predecessor, Denny Jerome, “I was very impressed with the coaching staff and the support staff at Waldorf, and that is a testament to what Denny Jerome has done. I’m looking forward to carrying that forward into the future.”

Mike Stetson, SID, Waldorf University contributed to this story.

