Steven Strand of Forest City pled guilty to “Election Misconduct in the Third Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Auditor’s Office on November 6, 2018. Strand documented on election paperwork that he was not a felon. He had been convicted of a felony and it has remained on his record.

Strand was ordered to pay a $315 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.