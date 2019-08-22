Stigney Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Donald Stigney of Albert Lea, MN, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 4 “Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and further investigations with Lake Mills Police Department and Forest City Police Department on April 3, 2019. For Count 1, Stigney was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed two (2) years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The fine and applicable surcharges were suspended. Stigney was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. For Count 4, Stigney was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The fine and applicable surcharges were suspended.

Stigney was sentenced on the charge of Count 1 “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and further investigations with Lake Mills Police Department and Forest City Police Department on April 3, 2019. Stigney was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five (5) years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. The fine was suspended.