King to Host Town Hall Meeting

Congressman Steve King will be hosting a town hall meeting in Winnebago County today. The town hall is open to the public.

The Winnebago County town hall will be held in Lake Mills, IA at Mills Theater located at 216 West Main Street. The town hall will run from 12:00 PM-1:00 PM Central.

King has pledged to hold a town hall in each of the 39 counties in the 4th Congressional District this year, and, as scheduled, this town hall will be the 31st King will have hosted in the district since January.