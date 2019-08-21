Forest City Police to Carry Opioid Countermeasures

With the increasing usage of opioids and resulting addictions, Forest City Police are taking steps to be prepared in the case of an emergency. Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery explains.

Narcan Nasal Spray is the first and only FDA-approved nasal form of naloxone for the emergency treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose. Narcan Nasal Spray counteracts the life-threatening effects of an opioid overdose. Since most accidental overdoses occur in a home setting, it was developed for first responders, as well as family, friends, and caregivers—with no medical training required.