Cobblestone Motel Closer to Reality

The Forest City Council heard a discussion on a proposed Development Agreement for the new Cobblestone Hotel which is slated to begin construction later this fall. Plans have already been drawn up, on the design of the building and subsequent parking. A retention pond appears to be in future construction plans for the site.

Forest City Byron Ruiter led the discussion on Monday night in City Hall and deferred to City Attorney Steve Bakke. The agreement is not complete as of yet according to Bakke, but it should be done in time for the board to vote on it in the next council meeting.

Ruiter is pleased with the progress of the planning and financing stages of the project.

The council will review the project again at its next council meeting.