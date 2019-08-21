Boehm Sentenced on Criminal Mischief Charges

Jesse Boehm of Buffalo Center was sentenced on the charge of “Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree,” a class D felony. Boehm was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. The civil penalty was suspended. Boehm was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. The defendant was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with recommended treatment.