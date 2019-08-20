Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Until 7 am

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the counties of Winnebago, Kossuth, Worth, Palo Alto, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Humboldt, Franklin, and Wright until 7 am.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop early this morning over northwest Iowa and move southeastward over central Iowa. Damaging winds are the primary threat with large hail possible early in the event. Isolated, brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out at this time. Further, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected that could lead to flash flooding.

The strongest of the storms is expected in the area around 4 am and later. Remember that a watch means that conditions are favorable for severe weather to develop. Stay with KIOW and kiow.com for further weather details as they become available.