LoraMae Schoneman, 96, of Garner passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, August 23, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Michael Schaefer officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Thursday at the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the LoraMae Schoneman Memorial Fund.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home

641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com