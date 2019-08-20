Hancock County Extension to Offer Literacy Programs

On Thursday, September 12 the Hancock County Extension office will host the first session of a five series program on early childhood literacy, Raising School Ready Readers. Families that register for the event receive free books while participating in fun and educational activities. Stations are set up for families to rotate through featuring hands-on learning activities. This program is being offered free by the Hancock County Extension Office.

Research shows that good literacy skills have a long-term impact on a child’s development. Reading proficiency by third grade is the most important predictor of high school graduation and career success. Parents have the opportunity to invest in their child’s future by investing in literacy now.

ISU Extension and Outreach in Hancock County is offering the Raising School Ready Readers program for parents with children in pre-school through kindergarten. The program will run on Thursday evenings from September 12 to October 10. To register for Raising School Ready Readers contact the Hancock County Extension Office at (641) 923-2856 or email nelsont@iastate.edu.