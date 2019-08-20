Forest City Football to Host Middle School Camp

Forest City, Iowa – The Forest City High School football program will host a middle school football camp this week. The camp will take place tomorrow Wednesday, August 21st and Thursday, August 22nd starting at 4:00 pm.

Forest City High School Football Coach, Chad Moore, says the camp will take place on the high school football field and cost $15 for each camper. Moore also says that if students are interested in the camp, they can report by 3:45 pm on Wednesday to the high school football field and each athlete just need shorts and a t-shirt. Athletes are asked to bring cleats, but if they don’t have cleats, its not a problem according to Moore.

