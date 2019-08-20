Flash Flood Warning Issued for Humboldt and Wright Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for northeastern Webster, southern Wright, eastern Humboldt, and north central Hamilton counties until 11 am.

Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across the warned area have left three inches of rain. Flash flooding is expected in the named counties.

If you encounter standing water or flowing water blocking roadways, turn around, don’t drown. Only two to three inches of water can start a hydroplaning incident and an accident. Flowing water makes it impossible at times to judge the depth and can easily sweep a car or vehicle away.

Stay tuned to KIOW or kiow.com for further details and the latest weather developments.