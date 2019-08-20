Classification Committee Will Convene This Fall

The Iowa High School Athletic Association is doubling-down on its promise to convene a Classification Committee this fall. In a release, the association said the committee will meet as planned during the start of the school year. The committee, along with statewide member school representation and input from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will be tasked with, “seriously evaluating the competitive needs of students and schools to experience success and the inequities inherent in a system based solely on enrollment size without consideration of family and community capacity for support and make a recommendations to a joint board of both associations to resolve this issue in the 2019-20 school year,” explained the released.

Twenty-six school districts submitted a form resolution calling for the IHSAA and IGHSAU to convene this committee. Darwin Lehmann, Forest City Community Schools Superintendent, says that Forest City appreciates the IHSAA and IGHSAU convening a committed, but without a solution, they didn’t want to issue a statement of concern.

The heat ramped up on the conversation following a Des Moines Register article title, “Should poverty be used as a measurement of fairness in determining opponents”? The article outlined one of the resolutions, which was submitted by the Des Moines School board in June.

It’s now a waiting game, will the committed recommend changes to how the IHSAA and IGHSAU do classifications? Could the recommendations force more or less travel in the postseason?

Does the possibility of more travel concern Forest City Schools?

Ultimately, this is about giving kids the opportunity to be successful whenever, and whoever they take the field or court against. Lehman says it’s unfortunate when people define success as just making the state playoffs. Though Lehman explained when they do, the community support and excitement is always awesome.

The Classification Committee last met in 2017.

