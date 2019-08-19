Roger Wade Lunning, 74, of Forest City died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Concord Care Center in Garner, Iowa surrounded by his loving family.

Memorial services will be held 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City.

Inurnment of cremains will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com