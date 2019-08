Rita M. Heitkamp, devoted mother, grandmother, friend, and teacher passed away at her home in Ellicott City, Maryland on August 11, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street Northwest in Clarion. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday, August 24.

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233

