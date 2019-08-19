Lila M. Smith, 99, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her home in Belmond.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan, Iowa.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Wednesday.
