High School Championships Moving to a New Network(s)

West Des Moines, Iowa – The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa High School Sports Network have announced a new T.V. deal for boys sports in Iowa. This will allow state events to be viewed by a much larger statewide audience, according to a release. The state finals in football, wrestling, and basketball will be broadcast over-the-air on six affiliates throughout the state. Those events also will be streamed live for free on the IHSSN website, ihssn.com.

The broadcasts will be available on the stations’ digital channels, which are their dot-2 or dot-3 channels. Those channels are accessed by subscribing to a local cable company that provides access to the digital channels or by having a television antenna (attic, wall mount or tabletop) in your home. Those six affiliates are KDSM 17.3 in Des Moines, KFXA 28.2 in Cedar Rapids, NPTM 42.2 in Omaha (southwest Iowa), NPTH 44.2 in Sioux City, KXLT 47.2 in Rochester (north-central Iowa) and WQAD 8.3 in the Quad Cities.

“I think the expanded coverage for more Iowans to be able to view our state events, that’s obviously the big thing,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said.

The football, wrestling and basketball semifinals will be streamed live on the IHSSN website. Other championship events will also be streamed live, and the schedule is available on ihssn.com.

Thee 95 IHSSN events that are either streamed or broadcast throughout the year will be digitally archived at archives.ihssn.com and available at no charge, according to the release. The release also said that anyone who wants to own their favorite games can do so by purchasing a digital download for $9.95 per download.

