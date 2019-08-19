Garner Hayfield Ventura Schools May See Future Growth

At a time when some area school districts may be losing students, Garner Hayfield Ventura Community Schools are seeing growth both now and in the future. Garner Hayfield Ventura Community Schools Superintendent Tyler Williams says he feels good about the current enrollment in the district.

The district has been making efforts to find ways to increase student enrollment and retention. This has required finding solutions through outside means.

Williams and the district know that the future is very bright. This can be attributed to the hard work being done by the city to increase residential opportunities and the promotion of business growth too.

While the community has been busy making improvements to residential and business areas, the schools have been busy making improvements of their own.