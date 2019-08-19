Carl John Kuhlers, 102, of Belmond, passed away August 16, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Carl Kuhlers will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Immanuel Reformed Church, 3157 130th Street in Belmond with Pastor Dave DeKuiper officiating. Burial will follow at the Immanuel Reformed Church Cemetery.

Visitation for Carl Kuhlers will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, August 19, 2018 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248