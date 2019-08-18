Wright County Board To Cancel Part of the Medical Support Program

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9 am in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion. The board will hear from Wayne Judkins with CFR who will present a Proclamation for Substance Abuse. This will be followed by the Eagle Grove Boy Scout Troop 1059 who will give a presentation on Flag Boxes.

Other business matters include approving a letter of support for the Boone River Watershed Management Authority planning grant and approving a certificate of appointment to make Raymond Zeien as County Deputy. the board will also look into resolution 2019-45 which calls for a public referendum to continue a local option sales and service tax in an unincorporated area of wright County at a rate of 1%.

The county currently has in place a 28E Agreement with the Iowa Specialty Hospital for medical support of the needy. Wright County currently supports the program financially, but that may change. Resolution 2019-46 calls for the termination of the 28 Agreement portion that reimburses the hospital for a portion of the expenses for out of county ambulance transfer services.

The meeting is open to the public and public comment will also be heard on this and other subjects.