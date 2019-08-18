North Iowa School Board to Meet Monday

The North Iowa Community School Board will meet on Monday beginning at 6 pm. The meeting will take place in the High School Media Center following the conclusion of the annual meeting.

During the meeting, the board will allow for public comment before accepting resignations, accepting contracts, and making contract adjustments to current employee contracts. The board will also receive reports on personnel, finance, and the current state of buildings and facilities.

The board will hear administrative reports from Principals Miller and Bergeson along with superintendent Joe Erickson. The board will then review district goals in student learning, new innovations in programs for students, student involvement, and facilities.

The public is invited to attend the meeting.