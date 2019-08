There are a few minor items left to be resolved, but the Klemme City Council has officially approved the completion of the new Wastewater Treatment Plant. According to the project engineer Tim Moreau, the plant can begin operation. There are only a few issues which are mostly very minor such as labeling, submitting of required paperwork, and flow control into the UV structure.

The city made a payment of $70,775.30 to the contractor of the project which was Cole Excavating.