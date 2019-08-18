Doggie Dip Is Wednesday in Belmond

The 7th annual Doggie Dip will take place at the Luick Memorial Pool on Wednesday. The event is centered around dogs and their families. Family-friendly dogs are invited to participate for a $5 donation. All dogs have to be on a leash when they are not in the water and owners are responsible for the dogs clean up.

All dogs have to be current on their vaccinations and have a rabies tag at registration. No lifeguards will be on duty so owners who swim with their dogs do so at their own risk. Chemical treatment will be discontinued prior to the dip. Dogs who do not behave well with others will be asked to leave.

Dogs who are up to 25 pounds can swim from 5 pm to 5:45 pm. Those dogs who weigh 26 to 75 pounds can swim from 5:45 pm to 6:30 pm. all dogs who are 75 pounds and up get to take over the pool from 6:30 pm to 7:15 pm.

The event is a fundraiser sponsored by the Future Dog Park Committee.