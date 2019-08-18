Buffalo Center American Legion Open House Scheduled

American Legion Post 21 along with the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21 will host an open house on Monday, August 26th from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Legion Hall. Beverages and snacks will be served, and there will be displays for the public to view.

The open house coincides with the 100th anniversary of the local American Legion and Auxiliary. The Legion Hall is located in the former city hall building at 314 1st Avenue NW in Buffalo Center.

Both the Legion and the Auxiliary are always looking for new members. Those who would be interested are encouraged to visit the open house and ask about the post, the unit, and membership.