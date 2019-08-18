Belmond Chamber Back to School Breakfast Scheduled

The Belmond Promotions Council will be hosting the annual Back to School Breakfast for Belmond-Klemme teachers and staff on Thursday. The breakfast will begin at 7:30 am in the student center at the Belmond-Klemme Junior-Senior High School.

The breakfast is an opportunity for the Belmond Chamber of Commerce members to meet the new staff and personnel and welcome back returning school employees.

The chamber has been holding the breakfast for a number of years which creates strong ties between the business community and the school district.