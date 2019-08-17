Ventura Meal Program Looking for Donations

The Ventura Senior Citizens Meal Program, operating at the Ventura Community Center for the past 39 years, has lost Elderbridge support due to the majority of the meals going out to other communities and a small number staying in Ventura.

The cooks at the Center are preparing food using private donations. Those who have extra canned goods or food items that the cooks could use are asked to consider donating them. Produce is also welcome.

The Ventura Meal Program not only lost their funding source but also their pots, pans, utensils, cutting boards, shelving, and their phone. Any donations in this area would be greatly appreciated.

All donations can be dropped off at the Ventura Community Center weekdays from 8 am to noon.