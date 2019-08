The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the counties of Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Winnebago, and Worth.

Thunderstorms are possible during the period with the greatest chances late this evening or after. Strong to severe storms are possible. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. The threat for large hail is low.

