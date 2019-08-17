Relay for Life Event is Today in Garner

The Hancock County Relay for Life team will host an outdoor event at the Garner Central Park beginning at 2 pm today. R & S Music will provide the music while games will be played such as Giant Jenga, carnival games, and a bounce house.

Also scheduled during the event will be a photo booth, a scavenger hunt, a bake sale, and a silent auction.

Later in the evening, the Lions Appreciation Night will take place feature a number of foods and refreshments. During the event, the Relay for Life team will be selling luminaries that can be used in memory of a loved one. Cancer information will also be distributed so that interested individuals can learn more about cancer. Donations to the American Cancer Society will also be accepted.

Funds raised from this outdoor event will go towards the fight against cancer.