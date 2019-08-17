Power and Craft Show in Full Swing in Belmond

The 30th annual Prairie Homestead Antique Power and Craft Show is in progress in Belmond this weekend. The event takes place at the Jenison Meachem Art Center and Farm located at Luick’s Lane two miles north of Belmond.

Several activities are taking place now through Sunday. These include the craft show, log sawing, gas engine displays, tractor parades through the grounds, butter making, a petting zoo, plowing, oat threshing, border collies herding different animals, potato harvesting, corn shelling, blacksmithing, cider pressing, antique stove cooking, rug making, and corn picking.

Saturday entertainment includes the Mockingbirds while on Sunday, Brad Revland will perform a tribute to the Woodstock Music Festival.

Saturday will also see a stock antique tractor pull while Sunday, it’s the Iowa State Fair Championship Pull.

Tickets are $8 for today and Sunday and gates will open at 8 am.