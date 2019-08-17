NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Space Available in Upcoming Hunter Education Classes

Hunter Education Classroom courses are offered by knowledgeable and certified volunteer instructors and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers. Classroom courses are typically 12-15 hours in length and are held over 2 to 3 sessions (days). In order to receive certification, a student must attend all sessions and pass the final exam.

Iowa law requires that anyone born after January 1, 1972, must be certified in hunter education before they are eligible to purchase an Iowa hunting license.

Upcoming Hunter Education Classes

Aug. 19, Algona, Kossuth County Conservation Board

Aug. 20, Britt, West Hancock Ambulance Service

Aug. 22, Rockford, Floyd County Conservation Board Fossil and Prairie Center

Aug. 26, Humboldt, ISU Extension and Outreach Office

Sept. 7, Aplington, Aplington Community Center

For more information on these and other hunter education opportunities, go to www.iowadnr.gov/huntered