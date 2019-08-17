Hancock County to Review Drainage Matters

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9 am. The board will review a wide range of issues regarding drainage in the county. The first of these issues will be presented by Hancock County Attorney Blake Norman who will discuss the need to use written contracts on drainage projects. This will be followed by a discussion on right-of-way policies in drainage districts.

Ann Hinders, Drainage Clerk for the county will present the board with a quote for dropping power lines in Drainage Districts 1 and 2 West Main repairs. They will also look at invoices from work done in Drainage District 177.

The board will also look into continuing the completion of work hearing for main open ditch repairs in Drainage District 130. Public comment on the work is encouraged during this hearing. The board will also consider whether or not to accept the completion of the work and revision of payments of damages to landowners.

Drainage project discussion will come to a close with an informational meeting with landowners at 10:30 am on Drainage Districts 3 and 4 and their Lateral 29. During the meeting, projected costs and estimated project time will be discussed. Public comment will be welcome during this discussion.

The board will also accept the discussion of the Hancock County Veteran Affairs Commissioner and consider possible appointments. The board will also need to make an appointment for Deputy Medical Examiner.

The meeting will take place in the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.