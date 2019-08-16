Winn-Worth BETCO Teams With Avance

Winn-Worth BETCO, in partnership with Avance USA and the North Central Iowa Alliance, has announced the launch of a new Strategic Workforce Recruitment Initiative. The program is designed to meet business short term needs and address long-term industry needs. It accomplishes this through improving regional talent pipelines through outreach, marketing, and recruitment.

Melissa Michaelis, Director for Winn-Worth BETCO explained the partnership.

The program is not just limited to Worth and Winnebago Counties. According to Michaelis, it involves several counties in northern Iowa.

Of those seven, only Floyd County opted not to participate in the program.

The program has proven to be successful and is increasing the already thin skilled and unskilled worker base in the seven-county area. Business leaders, community and education partners, and non-profit organizations are invited to several kick-off events in the area. On Wednesday, August 28th from 11:30 am to 1 pm, the first of three area kick-offs will take place at the Garner Public Library located at 416 State Street. Lunch will be provided so an RSVP is required. To reserve a spot email director@hancockcountyia.com.

The second event will be at the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center on August 29th from 12 pm to 3 pm. An RSVP is also required. The third event will take place at the Forest City Economic Development Conference Room located at 145 S. Clark Street in Forest City. It will be on September 9th from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Again, lunch will be provided so an RSVP is required. Both RSVP’s can be done by emailing to director@winn-worthbetco.com.