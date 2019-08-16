Sidewalk to Close Around Quik Star Construction Site

The construction of the new Quik Star convenience store in Forest City is on schedule according to authorities. The store is slated for completion this fall. New drainage lines along with foundations and underground fuel tank areas are dug out. However, one key element in the construction remains undone for now. The sidewalks surrounding the store will have to be redone according to Forest City Administrator Barb Smith.

Both the sidewalks on Highway 9 and on Secor Avenue will be completely blocked off. As a result, there will be no access to a safe walking area around the construction site.

Both the city and the construction contractors regret any inconvenience this will cause.