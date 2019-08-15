Waldorf Volleyball Tagged to Finish Seventh in NSAA

The Waldorf volleyball team will be looking to surprise the league this season. The Warriors added five freshmen to the roster in the offseason, including Iowan Abygail Wood. Wood was apart of Ankeny Centennial’s state championship this past fall in Iowa’s largest class. Centennial has been a volleyball powerhouse in Iowa since the school opened in 2013. Since then, the Jags have won champions in ‘14,’15,’16, and ‘18.

The Warriors also added Autumn Paulson (WI), Zoe Volcko (MO), Kailtlyn Bakke (MN), and Emily Zastoupil (WI). Warrior bench boss Bri Ebenhoe is getting set for her 3rd season. Last season the Warriors were 6-21 overall and 3-11 in the NSAA.

The Warriors were picked to finish seventh in the league race this season by coaches in the 2019 North Star Athletic Association Volleyball Coaches’ Preseason Poll released this week, racking up 18 points in the preseason vote.

Defending NSAA champion and fifth-ranked Viterbo was the overwhelming pick by coaches to win the league title again this fall, earning 63 points and receiving seven first-place votes.

Bellevue was picked to finish second with 53 points, and received the other first-place vote from coaches, while Dakota State was picked to finish third with 50 points.

Valley City State was picked to finish fourth with 39 points, Mayville State was picked fifth with 30 points, Presentation was picked sixth with 20 points, Waldorf was picked seventh, and Dickinson State was picked to finish eighth with 14 points.

The Warriors begin their 2019 season on the road at Silver Lake (Wis.) next Wednesday, Aug. 21.

2019 NSAA Volleyball Coaches’ Preseason Poll

*First-place votes in parenthesis

Rank Team Points

1 Viterbo (7) 63

2 Bellevue (1) 53

3 Dakota State 50

4 Valley City State 39

5 Mayville State 30

6 Presentation 20

7 Waldorf 18

8 Dickinson State 14

