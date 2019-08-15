Free Caregiver Betterment Program Offered

Many area residents have to take care of an adult with chronic conditions. While there are 43.5 million family caregivers in America who provide a vast array of emotional, financial, nursing, social, and homemaking services every day, it may seem like we are alone. The truth is, you’re not.

The Winnebago County Extension Office is offering Powerful Tools for Caregivers. It is an educational series designed to provide tools to take care of yourself. If you take good care of yourself, you will be better prepared to take good care of your loved one.

Ashley Throne with the extension office emphasizes the need to look within first.

All too often, caregivers feel like they are alone in what they are doing. They question why more family members or friends are not there to help out. As a result, sometimes the caregiver isolates themselves. This program helps those caregivers to reach out and also look within.

Classes consist of six, 90-minute sessions that are held once a week. Two experienced leaders conduct each class and will have interactive lessons, discussions, and brainstorming to help you take the “tools” you choose and put them into action for your life. The programs are free and will be held in the Titonka Savings Bank in Forest City from 6:30 pm to 8 pm for six weeks beginning October 15th.

To register, call the Winnebago County Extension Office at (641) 584-2261 or the Hancock County Extension Office at (641) 923-2856.