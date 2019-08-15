Adrianna Marie Hickman, 91, of Belmond, IA, went home to be with her Lord on August 13, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st St. S.E., Belmond. Jason Lubben will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the Belmond United Methodist Church Friday from 5:30-7:30 PM and will continue 1 hr. prior to the funeral on Saturday. Memorials are suggested to Belmond Evangelical Free Church, B-K Scholarship Foundations or to the donor’s choice.

Adrianna Marie Zevernbergen was born at Ocheyedan, IA, to Ike and Jennie (Monster) Zevenbergen on April 12, 1928. Later the family moved to a farm near Ashton, IA. She attended country school until 3rd grade, then she attended public school beginning in 4th grade at Ashton. When she was in the 6th grade she began playing high school basketball at Ashton. It was at that time that she earned her first high school letter. She traveled all over northwest Iowa to different schools to play basketball and really enjoyed it. She sang second soprano in the high school chorus. She was salutatorian of her graduating class.

Adrianna grew up on a farm near Ashton and worked with her dad a lot. She learned to milk cows, feed hogs and other farm necessities. She enjoyed working with her dad. She would help the veterinarian whenever he came to check out the farm animals and wished she would have become a veterinarian.

She started her college days at Morningside College in Sioux City, IA. That lasted a week and she transferred to Northwestern Bible College in Minneapolis. She eventually wanted to become an English teacher, choosing subjects that would help her do so.

Adrianna married Paul Hickman whose dad was the rural mail carrier for the family. At the end of their junior year of college Paul got called back to military service and they spent a year at Camp McCoy, WI. Paul decided to go to college to get his last year of education. Adrianna didn’t go back to college as she was expecting their first child. Upon graduation Paul began working with J. C. Penny Co. They bought their first house and lived there for a year and Paul decided he wanted to go into teaching. He taught 1 year in Madrid and then took a job in Belmond, where he taught for 33 years.

She was always interested in mission work. She spent hours at her sewing machine making baby blankets and kimonos. She also spent hours tearing and rolling bandages. All of the above items were sent to Africa for medical purposes. She also taught Sunday School classes for 55 years and was involved in the youth ministries and ladies’ ministries and Christian Women’s Club. She was a charter member of the Evangelical Free Church in Belmond. She was a long-time member of the Belmond-Klemme Booster Club and could be seen at many, many of the school’s activities and events over the years.

When Adrianna was 7o years old, she began managing a high school concession stand for all 6 sports. She really enjoyed the work and became known as the “Popcorn Queen”. She was 80 years old when she finally had to give it up. In the meantime, Paul passed away. She truly enjoyed having the children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren spend time with her.

She loved cats and dogs. She particularly enjoyed taking care of Scott’s two puppies. She could no longer live alone due to a fall and breaking bones. As a result, she moved into the care center in Belmond. It was a dramatic change for her and a difficult adjustment. God assured her that he would never leave her or forsake her. She always felt that God was there with her. She wanted her life to be an example of Christ’s love and care.

She was thankful for all the friends that spent time with her. She always focused on her faith, family, and friends. She loved her Cub’s, Hawkeyes, and cherished times with family and friends. She was a great cheerleader and loved to serve others in many caring ways.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Paulette (John) Andrews, Belmond, IA, David (Joan) Hickman, Mason City, IA, Scott, (Angie) Hickman, Belmond, IA, and Roxanne, (Dennis) Schlader, Iowa City, IA; 8 grandchildren: Wendy (Nick) Nielson, Cedar Rapids, IA, Krisha Andrews, Honolulu, HI, Kristine (Chris) Fox, Norwalk, IA, Matt Hickman (Sarah Schlax), North Liberty, IA, Jeffrey Hickman, Belmond, IA, Jessica (Zac) Smith, Manly, IA, Cody Schlader, Iowa City, IA, and Ciarah Maize, Greensboro, NC; great grandchildren: Roman Connor Nielson, Hailey and Aydan Hickman, McKinley and Kambri Smith, Anna, Easton, Carter, and Zander Fox; Marie’s brother Lee (Kay) Zevenbergen, Knoxville, TN; and many nieces and nephews and countless friends of all ages.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul Hickman, Oct. 7, 2005, sister Dee Kruger, niece Louise Kruger, and grandson Dennis Andrews in July 1997.

