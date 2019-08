2019 IHSBCA All-State Baseball Teams

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released it’s 2019 All-State Teams. Newman Catholic had four athletes make the list, including two on the “Super Team”. That team includes the best 16 players throughout all four classes. Below you will find the four Knights who were selected as All-Staters.

Area All-Staters

Evan Paulus Sr. 3B (Super Team)

Josh Fitzgerald Sr. OF (Super Team – 1A Captain)

Max Burt 08 C (1A Second Team)

Jack McGuire Sr. 2B (1A Second Team)

Other TIC All-Staters

Collin Kramer St. Ansgar Sr. P

Full Teams

“Super Team”

P Marcus Morgan Iowa City West So

P Ty Langenberg Urbandale Jr

P Rick Atkins Marion Sr r

C Cade Moss Johnston Sr

C Calvin Harris Western Dubuque Jr

1B Peyton Williams Johnston Sr

2B Luke Schaben Harlan Sr

SS Jake Hilmer North Linn Sr

3B Evan Paulus Newman Catholic Sr

OF Josh Fitzgerald Newman Catholic Sr

OF Brook Heinen Urbandale Sr

OF Andrew Nord Johnston Sr Gary

OF Colten Parkins North Polk Sr

UT Brett Sears Harlan Sr

UT Nick Gottilla Davenport Assumption Sr

UT Colin McCrabb Wilton Sr