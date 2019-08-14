Winnebago County Supervisors Mull Right of Way Issue

In a recent discussion between the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors and their county engineer, it was determined that a right of way on an old abandoned road needed to be vacated in Logan Township Sections 8 and 9.

However, new evidence has come to light about the current state of the property. Al Owen, one of the property owners near the site, has been looking to get the area cleared out for better drainage.

Beaver dams are blocking the drainage and trees slow down or block waterways. There is also significant overgrowth on the property.

A new landowner now has the property but has to deal with the state of the land.

County supervisors became concerned that they had not been completely informed about the issues surrounding the property or the drainage when they voted to abandon the right of way. Winnebago County Supervisor Bill Jensvold.

The board has referred the matter to the County Attorney Kelsey Beenken to determine property rights and county responsibility in the case.